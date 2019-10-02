Hawaii County’s 2-Bin recycling program will no longer accept paper, plastics

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Starting mid-October, paper and plastics will no longer be accepted for recycling at transfer stations on the Big Island.
Hawaii County says the change is due to significant decreases in global recycling markets.
The county’s recycling and transfer stations are slated to be downsized on the 16th.
After the downsizing, the county’s 2-Bin recycling program will only accept corrugated cardboard, brown kraft paper bags, and cleaned non-HI-5 glass bottles and jars, without the lids.
The county said metal cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select locations.
For more information on the 2-Bin program,
