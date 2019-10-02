Backlash over Aloha Poke Co’s ‘aggressive’ expansion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Poke Co. wants to be the big fish in the poke bowl market and has a goal of opening 100 restaurants by the end of 2022.
"It's aggressive but I think we've got everything it takes," Chris Birkinshaw, Aloha Poke Co CEO told the Chicago Tribune.
The Chicago based eatery has about 18 locations and its expansion plan is targeting the East Coast and Central states.
Native Hawaiians protested last year after the company said it had federal trademarks sending cease and desist letters to other poke shops demanding removal of 'aloha' and 'aloha poke' from their company name.
"No Aloha Poke Company does not represent our people and they never will," said Kalamaokaaina Niheu who organized a petition against the company.
She says the eatery can expect protests at every new restaurant as Hawaiians are energized by the anti-TMT protest at Mauna Kea.
"I think that they should expect us at any place everywhere they're at because because you know kanaka maoli are everywhere. Our people are waking up and rising up," said Niheu.
Jeff Sampson co-owns Aloha Poke Shop on Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu. When he got a threatening letter from the company's lawyers, he refused to change his shop's name. Then the Chicago-eatery appeared to step back.
"They don't agree with our position. However since we are so geographically so far away that they would allow us to continue to do business," he said.
If the Chicago company tries to expand to Hawaii, Sampson says their lawyers told him they would try to take away his name again with another cease and desist letter. You can imagine what kind of response that would provoke.
State Senator Jarrett Keohokalole called the expansion and business practices ‘shibai’.
"What they are trying to do is the anti-thesis of aloha. It's misleading. They have nothing to do with Hawaii. They are taking our words and trying to profit off of them," he said.
"We're taking more of a nuanced and situational approach to protecting the trademark," Birkinshaw told the Chicago Tribune.
The company did not respond to Hawaii News Now’s request for comment.
