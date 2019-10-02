Hawaii Island authorities search for work furlough inmate who didn’t return

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a Hawaii Island work furlough inmate who failed to return Tuesday.
A Public Safety Department spokesperson said 34-year-old Bryce Feary was set to return to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center at 2 p.m.
When he didn’t, authorities were notified to be on the lookout for him.
Feary is a community custody inmate with pass privileges, the lowest custody classification.
He’s described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was serving time for first-degree burglary, and will face an additional escape charge when found. His next parole hearing is set for December.
If you see him, you’re urged to call 911.
This story may be updated.
