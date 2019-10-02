Artist’s unique installation invites people to take a walk through a troubled mind

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the front yard of his Ewa Beach home, artist Zachary Angeles spray paints words onto a 10-foot-tall polyurethane tube.
It's his latest creation.
"The whole concept behind it would be to represent the mind so that people can move through it. We talk about the idea of rumination, rumination being the circulation of thought," he said.
The words he writes in bold letters represent thoughts.
Thoughts left uncontrolled can drive a person to the edge, like the anxiety and expectations that drove Angeles to seek therapy when he was in college.
“The stress was on me. It got to the point where it was physically destroying me,” he said.
Angeles' work and personal story were selected for this year's art and mental health event hosted by Mental Health America of Hawaii.
Prior events showcased pieces by artists Solomon Enos and Boz Schurr.
"To have a creative outlet is a form of self-care. It's a form of expressing our feelings. And it can be a way of healing and feeling better about ourselves and the world that we live in," MHAH executive director Trisha Kajimura said.
Angeles calls his piece an installation.
“There’s going to be one part that’s very condensed with words,” he said. “When you reach the back there’s going to be an opening. The light’s going to come in. It’s going to be like, ‘OK, we can breathe here.’”
Angeles will also display other pieces that reflect his fight against the stranglehold of stress.
"All the pieces that I have are flowers emerging from darkness. That's just it right? Sometimes the most beautiful things come from things that hurt the most," he said.
Angeles describes himself as a mixed media artist who uses aggressive strokes to convey a softer message.
The Mental Health America of Hawaii art event takes place Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in Cafe Julia at the downtown YWCA. Tickets and more information are available at MentalHealthHawaii.org.
