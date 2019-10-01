Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Pearlridge store at knifepoint

File photo of Sears at Pearlridge Center. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | October 1, 2019 at 8:57 AM HST - Updated October 1 at 8:57 AM

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Pearlridge Center store at knifepoint.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. in Sears.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Piikea Gomabon, entered the store, then allegedly threatened a 46-year-old woman and 51-year-old man with a knife.

She then stole a pillow as she fled the store, police said.

Officers located and arrested Gomabon on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

