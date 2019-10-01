Shangri La Museum of Islamic art to reopen this week with 2 new displays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -After a month-long closure for annual maintenance, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic art at Diamond Head will reopen this week.
It will also feature two new exhibits.
A rarely seen collection depicting royal women from South Asia is one of the new displays. The second is a set of intricate Indonesian masks.
The museum says there will be an innovative program celebrating Javanese and Balinese performing arts on Oct. 5.
The museum opens to the public on Thursday.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.