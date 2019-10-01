Scalding lake at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater now the size of a football field

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lake on the floor of Halemaumau Crater is rising at a rate of about 6 inches a day, experts at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
The pond was first discovered in July, and at the time was less than 33 feet wide.
It’s now about the size of a football field ― or about 360 feet long and over 164 feet wide.
The green, highly-acidic water is also very hot.
Scientists using a thermal camera estimate the temperature of the lake is about 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
As experts have noted, if the water interacts with magma underneath the surface the crater, that could trigger an explosive event. But there’s no indication that’s imminent.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.