Rare birds on Maui to be relocated in hopes of saving the species

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s an ambitious plan to save one of Hawaii’s most endangered birds.
Conservation groups will trans-locate the Kiwikiu, or Maui Parrotbill, to a restored forest in October.
The small bird with vibrant yellowish-green feathers is highly endangered. Kiwikiu are only found in high-altitude native forests in East Maui.
It’s projected that fewer than 312 of the birds remain in the wild.
“Without intervention, we will lose this species, and we’ll lose it forever,” said Dr. Hanna Mounce, Project Coordinator at the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. “The Kiwikiu is hanging on in a very small and vulnerable population."
Both captive-bred and wild birds will be moved from the State’s Hanawi Natural Area Reserve to the Nakula Natural Area Reserve.
Each bird will be outfitted with a transmitter for researchers to track their progress.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.