Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death

DALLAS (AP) — A white former Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her unarmed, black neighbor in his apartment.
A jury convicted Amber Guyger Tuesday in the killing of Botham Jean in September 2018.
Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot the 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia.
At trial, Guyger apologized for killing Jean and said she feared for her life upon finding the door unlocked of what she thought was her apartment.
Guyger’s lawyers called the shooting a “tragic, but innocent” mistake.
Prosecutors questioned how Guyger missed numerous signs that she was at the wrong apartment.
Jean was unarmed and had been eating ice cream before Guyger entered his apartment.
Defense attorney Toby Shook said Monday that Guyger made "a series of horrible mistakes" that were entirely understandable. He noted that other residents have also gone to the wrong apartments in that complex after parking on the wrong floor.
Lead prosecutor Jason Hermus said Guyger should have known she was outside the wrong apartment — at which point she drew her gun — because of the distinctive bright red doormat that lay at the entrance to Jean's home.
"You can't miss this," he said, holding it up for jurors.
And even if she missed the obvious signs that this wasn't her home, Guyger should have retreated and called for backup when she found the door unlocked, instead of forging forward and opening fire, Hermus said.
"For Amber Guyger, Mr. Jean was dead before that door ever opened," he said.
"It sounds so absurd — all of the things that she missed and all of the things that she thought," Fine said.
In her testimony Friday, the 31-year-old Guyger, who is white, repeatedly apologized for killing Jean, a black accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia who lived a floor above her.
"I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day," she said as she looked across the courtroom at Jean's family.
Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the killing. She was later fired and charged with murder.
Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report.
