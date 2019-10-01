Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death

Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine, right, gives Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, a hug after closing arguments in former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger's murder trial in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Monday, September 30, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Source: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)