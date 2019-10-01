Police ask for public’s help to track down suspect in Sand Island shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect accused of shooting at his girlfriend near a busy Sand Island intersection over the weekend.
Authorities identified the suspect as 59-year-old Theodore Kim. He’s wanted for second-degree attempted murder.
Police said the incident happened about 1:45 p.m., when a man told a woman crossing Sand Island Access Road at Nimitz Highway to come with him.
The victim refused, and that’s when the suspect allegedly fired at her multiple times before fleeing the scene. The woman was not injured, but stray bullets did hit several cars in traffic.
Authorities have said the victim is the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.
Police say Kim fled in a gray 1998 Ford Ranger pick-up truck with a gray camper. The truck’s license plate number is GTU-725.
Kim is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.