Haleakala off-roader kills rare silverswords, damages historic trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service is asking for help identifying an off-road driver who killed several federally-protected silversword plants at Haleakala National Park over the weekend and damaged a historic trail.
Officials said the driver went off road at the park sometime between late Friday and early Saturday.
Tracks show where the vehicle went off-road at Haleakala’s summit.
Several silversword plants were killed. The plants are threatened and grow nowhere else in the world.
The vehicle also destroyed part of the historic Keonehe’ehe’e trail, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934.
“Those responsible not only killed a federally protected species and damaged a historic resource, but also impacted the scenery at the summit for years to come,” said Chief Ranger Ari Wong. “Those tire tracks in the cinder will take years to disappear."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Haleakala National Park Law Enforcement at (808) 985-6170.
