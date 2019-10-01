For the next 3 months, you’ll only be able to hike Manoa Falls Trail on the weekends

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting on Oct. 1, the popular Manoa Falls hiking trail will only be open on weekends.
The weekday closures will last for about three months while DLNR crews perform rockfall mitigation work.
Commercial tours will also be limited to weekends only, no exceptions.
Over the years, Manoa Falls Trail has grown in popularity, and sees more than 200,000 visitors annually.
The increase in activity has caused major erosion to the trail and uneven footing. There have been injuries reported on the trail in recent years.
For more information regarding trail closures, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.