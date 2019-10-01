McDonald named Mountain West player of the week after blowout win

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i quarterback Cole McDonald was selected as the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 54-3 rout of Nevada last Saturday.
The California native is UH’s third offensive recipient this season. McDonald played a near perfect game against the Wolfpack completing his first seven passes and finished the game completing 25 of his 30 passing attempts for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
McDonald has now eclipsed 300 yards passing in four of five games this season and has 11 such games for his career.
Also in the win, he moved past Dru Brown for sixth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list, that has now ballooned to 5,526 for his career. He also moved into UH’s top five in total offense with 6,124 yards.
This past Saturday’s 54-3 win rout of UH is it’s largest margin of victory in a Mountain West road game and its third-largest overall road win. The win also snapped a five-game losing streak to Nevada in Reno and a 10-game skid in the state of Nevada.
Earlier this season, Cedric Byrd and fellow receiver Jojo Ward received offensive player of the week honors. Byrd received the award due to his Week 0 performance against Arizona while Ward picked up the honor after UH’s win over Oregon State.
McDonald was also awarded the College Sports Madness Mountain West Player of the Week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.