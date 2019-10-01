Kawhi Leonard not expected to play in pre-season games at Stan Sheriff Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although Halloween is still weeks away, local NBA fans are getting a special treat on Oct. 4th and 6th but it wont be as sweet as it could have been.
The Clippers will be in town all this week for their third consecutive training camp in Honolulu but mega star Kawhi Leonard isn’t expected to play in the pre-season games against the Houston Rockets and Shanghai Sharks.
Earlier today at media day in Los Angeles, when Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked if Leonard would play in Honolulu, Rivers responded, “Yeah, if you’re at a practice. I’ll answer it that way and I’ll let you figure it out from there.”
The two-time NBA Finals MVP does have a history of injuries, and the Clippers are looking to reduce his usage during the pre-season out of precaution.
NBA All-Star Paul George has also been ruled out for the entire pre-season as he continues to recover from surgeries on both shoulders, and is expected to return in early to mid-November.
