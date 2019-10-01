Kapilina Beach Homes residents voice their complaints amid surging utility bills

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kapilina Beach Homes said it is temporarily suspending bill payments amid complaints of surging utility bills.
In a packed meeting at the Asing Community Park Monday night, some tempers flared as residents demanded answers.
Some say their electricity bills have more than doubled. Others said their bills were over $1,000, even though they are limiting their electricity use.
“We’re told essentially, ‘deal with it. This is Hawaii. The bills are going to be higher.’ Okay, we can understand some of these hardships. We do live in Hawaii; however, when our bills are still $900, $1,000, and we’re not -- literally, we have some people who have a $1,600 bill this month. This is unacceptable,” said resident Valinda Thomason.
The Navy provides electricity from its grid to power the gated Ewa Beach community. They were originally set to raise rates 60% starting Tuesday, but Kapilina Beach Homes officials says residents won’t feel the full force of the hike.
“They’re gonna charge the property 32 cents. Our charge back to you will still be a discounted rate,” Kapilina Beach Homes property manager Christine Carpio said. “Obviously this is a concern. I feel your frustrations. I also live there myself, so I’m speaking as a resident myself.”
Carpio says residents are only seeing a half-cent increase every billing cycle. Still, many tenants are skeptical.
“Every single year our rent goes up. [When] we started renting there, we were paying $1,600. We’re now over $2,300. I’ve only lived there for two years,” Thomason said.
Kapilina Beach Homes Management said, in a letter to residents, they are investigating any possible abnormalities.
Monday night’s town hall meeting was hosted by state senator Kurt Favella. He told the crowd that he plans to hold another meeting in the future.
This story may be updated.
