Hundreds of extras sought for major feature film on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Casting directors are seeking hundreds of background actors to appear as extras in a major feature film on Oahu called “Next Goal Wins.”
An open casting call will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at Waianae High School Gym.
The movie is based on a British documentary chronicling a Dutch coach who attempts to transform a soccer team from American Samoa from being one of the weakest teams to qualifying for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
It will be directed by Taika Waititi, of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”
Casting directors are looking for Polynesian and African American looking men and women ages 18 and older.
Filming will take place on Oahu in November and December.
