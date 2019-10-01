Hellvig awarded second conference Freshman of the Week honor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig notched her second Big West Freshman of the Week honor on Monday after leading the 11th-ranked Rainbow Wahine to a pair of victories to open their conference season.
At Long Beach State, Hellvig tied her career-high hammering 17 kills, while adding three blocks, two digs and an ace in the four-set win in UH’s BWC opener.
In her encore performance the following night at CSUN, Hellvig paired a career-high 20 digs with 14 kills for her fifth double-double of her young career.
The 20 digs marked just the second time in 2019 that a UH player notched 20 in a match.
The Sweden native has led the team in kills in five out of the Rainbow Wahine’s last six matches. On the season, Hellvig leads UH with 158 total kills and is second on the team with 48 total blocks.
Hawai’i hosts a pair of Big West matches this weekend against CSUN on Friday, Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 5. Both matches are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday’s match will be preceded by the Rainbow Wahine’s annual Alumnae Game at 4:30 p.m.
