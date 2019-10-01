Forecast: Trade winds set to increase, bring more passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern will be over the islands into the weekend thanks to high pressure to the north. The trades will be locally breezy late Tuesday through Thursday night. Expect some passing clouds and showers for windward areas through the next week, with some of those showers pushed leeward by the winds. An upper level disturbance will be over the islands for much of the week, so there may be more frequent showers for windward and mauka areas.
A small craft advisory is posted through Thursday thanks to strong winds and higher seas around Maui County and the Big Island. The strong trades will also keep rough and choppy surf for east facing shores. North shores are on the way down, while south shores are expected to increase around Wednesday through the end of the week with an incoming swell.
