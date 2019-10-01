Forecast: Breezy trade winds pushing in scattered showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through the work week, with fairly typical weather expected featuring mainly windward and mauka showers.
A few showers will spill over into leeward communities from time to time as well.
The trades will ease over the weekend into early next week, with a decrease in shower activity also expected.
The weak front north of the state will continue to slowly dissipate over the next 24 hours or so, while high pressure builds to the north of the island chain. This will lead to a strengthening of the trades over the next couple days, with breezy conditions expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Moderate choppy surf will persist along east-facing shores due to a combination of a fading northeast swell and the locally strong trade winds.
The current small northwest swell, which is expected to peak late tonight, will slowly lower from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Surf along south-facing shores will continue to gradually lower through Tuesday as the current small south swell fades.
Small south-southwest swells will likely cause a slight boost in surf heights along south facing shores from Wednesday through this weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.