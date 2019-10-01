Dozens come together to create a masterpiece depicting the history of a North Hawaii community

WAIMEA, Big Island (HawaiiNewsNow) -Mele Murals unveiled its newest mural on Hawaii Island Saturday.
The large-scale masterpiece was unveiled at the Waimea Community Center with the help of a crane and large tarp.
Artists spent more than a week preparing for and creating the mural focusing on Hawaiian music and the cultural/historical heritage of Waimea.
The artwork depicts images of kolea birds, as well as a hill called Puu Hokuula, and a rock named after the moo wahine (lizard woman), Manaua. Stories say it is at Manaua where people would leave offerings for more rain.
Local artists, cultural advisers and various student groups and organizations collaborated on the project. That includes the Estria Foundation; Hawaii Preparatory Academy and the Bill Healy Foundation.
Students from Kanu o ka Aina, Parker School, Alo Kehau, Punana Leo o Waimea, Waimea Elementary, Small World Preschool, Waimea Country School and Ke Kula o Ehunuikaimalino all participated.
