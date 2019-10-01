Discrimination lawsuit over dorm-style housing for families filed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The U.S. Justice Department Monday sued a student housing company for discrimination against children and families.
Hawaii Student Suites Inc. offers dorm-style housing in several buildings in Honolulu.
Investigators with Legal Aid pretended to be students with children or spouses seeking housing.
After representatives of the company said they couldn’t have rooms in the student housing, the federal government sued.
But real estate investor Peter Savio said dorm housing isn’t available to families, and would be much too expensive for non-students.
“If we were to allow a student with a husband, or allow a student with a child, then they would have to buy two bed spaces, right? Then it would become much more expensive than renting a unit,” Savio, CEO of Hawaii Student Suites, said.
Savio said student dorms are not covered by the landlord tenant code for that reason.
Attorneys for legal aid and the federal government would not comment beyond the lawsuit.
