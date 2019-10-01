Discovery of artifact at Waimanalo project site prompts inspection

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police, archaeologists with the state’s historic preservation division (SHPD), project archaeologists hired by the city and the leader of Save Our Sherwoods inspected the development site at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Monday afternoon. With notes in hand, they walked around to get a closer look. After the probe, SHPD archaeologists said they couldn’t comment.
The state land department says until the inspection is complete, SHPD can't comment on next steps.
“I had a brief conversation with them and they said they’d go back to the office and release a recommendation,” said Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo, president of Save Our Sherwoods.
Leaders of Save our Sherwoods say on Saturday what's believed to be an artifact or rock tool was found at the site and then they called police.
Project critics released this photo to Hawaii News Now of the artifact in question. SOS members believe the stone tool could be made from basalt rock that's not from the area.
The city says the project is moving forward despite today's inspection, the arrest of 28 people last Thursday, a lawsuit and concerns over burials.
Project opponents have been camping at the entrance for one week.
“For us and for me here in Waimanalo, it’s three generations in this fight projecting this space and this iwi,” said Kamakea-Ohelo.
The city has said archaeological surveys showed no iwi in the project site.
“There is no iwi in the place of the park. Period. There is iwi at Sherwood Forest, but not at the site. I don’t know how many times we have to repeat it over and over,” said project supporter and Waimanalo resident Mabel Keliihoomalu Spencer.
She says say Mayor Caldwell made a compromise by only moving forward with the $1.43 million dollar phase 1 of the project which calls for a multi purpose field, playground and 11 stall parking lot and that it went through the necessary approvals.
"There's a group of us that support the plan. We believe the children deserve a place to play," she said.
The city says it's been digging at the site to test for water lines, but no word yet when the excavator will come back.
