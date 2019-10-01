Central Maui residents advised of wildland fire training

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Residents in Central Maui aren’t to be alarmed if they spot signs of a brush fire between now and Oct. 7.
That’s because the Maui Fire Department will be conducting wildland fire training, which involved controlled fires.
MFD says people in the area may see flames and smoke from the training area.
The training will take place on roughly 100 acres in the makai area of HC&D. It will happen between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., excluding the weekend.
MFD added that the training not only provides hands-on experience for firefighters, but also benefits the community by burning dry brush in a controlled setting that would fuel brush fires.
