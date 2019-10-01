Forecast: Breezy trade winds pushing in scattered showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through the work week, with fairly typical weather expected featuring mainly windward and mauka showers. A few showers will spill over into leeward communities from time to time as well. The trades will ease over the weekend into early next week, with a decrease in shower activity also expected. The weak front north of the state will continue to slowly dissipate over the next 24 hours or so, while high pressure builds to the north of the island chain. This will lead to a strengthening of the trades over the next couple days, with breezy conditions expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.