Trade winds picking up with few passing showers

A small northwest swell will fill in through the day, which will keep the surf from going flat along north and west facing shores through Tuesday. Surf along south facing shores will lower through Tuesday as the south swell from the weekend fades. A small south-southwest swell is expected through the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will rise today as a northeasterly swell associated with a recent batch of strong northeast winds off the California coast holds. This combined with strengthening trades will translate to rough surf.