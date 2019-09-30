Hundreds pedal across Oahu to promote bicycle safety awareness

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 2,000 bicyclists participated in the Honolulu Century Ride and Aloha Fun Ride events Sunday.
It was the 38th year of the Honolulu Century Ride event and the fourth year for its sister event, the Aloha Fun Ride, which is geared toward kids and families.
Both events promote awareness for bicycle safety on the roads.
“We have people riding anywhere between 5 miles and 100 miles and we are trying to have a lot of fun, promote cycling and also raise awareness of bicycle safety,” said Daniel Alexander, the co-executive director of the Hawaii Bicycling League.
“We told them all you’re ambassadors of safety on our roads and you’re ambassadors of bicycling."
Participants in the Honolulu Century Ride pedaled from Kapiolani Park to Kaaawa and then around Makapuu and back.
Those in the Aloha Fun Ride rode a tiny version of the route.
During the event, one bicyclist did suffer minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along the bike route.
HFD says a bicyclist from Asia was clipped by a vehicle making a turn in Ahuimanu at around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Alexander says that it is important for drivers to be more aware of bicyclists on the roads.
“No. 1 thing for drivers is be looking out for bicyclists. That means whenever you are going to be making a turn ... look in your mirrors. Look ahead. Be conscious that bicyclists are a lot less visible than a car,” said Alexander.
