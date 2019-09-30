Big Island mayor pitches ‘way forward’ for Mauna Kea with pledges to address protesters’ concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, University of Hawaii and others are making a series of pledges designed to offer “a way forward” for Mauna Kea and a resolution to the TMT protest.
One central pledge: The governor said he would restructure Mauna Kea management to ensure representation by the Native Hawaiian community and county government.
The state also pledged to increase the number of properties available to Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries, including by offering agricultural awards, tiny homes and other options.
And the University of Hawaii said it’s committed to building a “cultural facility” at Mauna Kea to honor Hawaiian history and knowledge, and a cultural practitioners site at the summit.
The pledges were part of a document released by Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim on Monday, and pitched as a plan to address many of the chief concerns from Thirty Meter Telescope protesters.
Hundred of activists have been camped at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road for 78 days, blocking construction equipment for the $1.4 billion telescope from getting to the summit.
There was no immediate response to Kim’s plan from those that call themselves Mauna Kea “protectors,” but they’ve previously said they’ll only end their blockade if TMT is called off.
Meanwhile, Kim is calling his plan "beyond a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ of the TMT project. This is about asking Hawaii’s people to come together and finding a path to forward in a good way.”
He adds, in a forward to the document, “When respectfully integrated with a comprehensive understanding of Maunakea and Hawaiian culture, astronomy can be such a catalyst for positive and transformational changes in Hawaii.”
This story will be updated.
