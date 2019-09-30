Guide to upcoming Honolulu Pride events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Pride is Hawaii’s largest festival for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied communities.
Organizers say it’s a celebration of diversity and inclusiveness, and everyone is welcome to the events schedule throughout the month of October.
This year’s Honolulu Pride Parade will feature a contingent commemorating the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement - the Stonewall uprising in New York.
The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.
Special guests to this year’s Pride Parade include LGBTQ rights activists and Stonewall Inn co-owners who are helping preserve the historic building.
Members of Hawaii’s LGBTQ community with ties to New York are invited to march with the Stonewall parade group.
The parade kicks off from Magic Island at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19.
Festival gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the festival will continue until 6 p.m.
Many other events are also scheduled for more information visit the Honolulu Pride website.
Oct. 1 – 31: Pride Month at Moana Surfrider’s veranda + beach bar
Fri., Oct. 4: TRANSaction / ARTS at Marks Garage
Fri., Oct. 4: HiSAM First Friday: Pride Edition / HiSAM
Sat., Oct. 5: Pride Float + Festival Building Day / @WillieSabel
Sat., Oct. 5: 2019 Season Games / Hawaii Gay Kickball League
Wed., Oct. 9: Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long / Cinema in Victoria Ward Park
Fri., Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day / UH Manoa
Sat., Oct. 12: Pride 5K / Honolulu FrontRunners/FrontWalkers
Sat., Oct. 12: Aloha Pride Street Festival / Honolulu Beerworks
Sat., Oct. 12: Superhero Coming Out Ball / UH Manoa
Sun., Oct. 13: Aloha Bears Pride Cruise / Bacchus Waikiki
Sun., Oct. 13: Mr Mrs Miss Pride / Hula’s
Sat., Oct. 19: Honolulu Pride Parade + Festival / Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation
Sat., Oct. 19: Pride After Party / Hula’s
Sun., Oct. 20: Pride Recovery Cherch / Hula’s
Sun., Oct. 20: Lei Over Pool Party / Alohilani
Oct. 25 – 26: Stonewall Stories / First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
Sat., Oct. 26: Coronation XXXVIII / Imperial Court of Hawaii
Oct. 26 – 27: Aloha Rainbow Classic LGBTQ Softball Tournament / Various Locations
Sun., Oct. 27: Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Drag Appetit / Blue Note Hawaii
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.