Guide to upcoming Honolulu Pride events
Honolulu Pride 2019: “50th State Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Uprising.” (Source: Honolulu Pride)
By HNN Staff | September 29, 2019 at 2:13 PM HST - Updated September 29 at 2:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Pride is Hawaii’s largest festival for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied communities.

Organizers say it’s a celebration of diversity and inclusiveness, and everyone is welcome to the events schedule throughout the month of October.

This year’s Honolulu Pride Parade will feature a contingent commemorating the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement - the Stonewall uprising in New York.

The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Special guests to this year’s Pride Parade include LGBTQ rights activists and Stonewall Inn co-owners who are helping preserve the historic building.

Members of Hawaii’s LGBTQ community with ties to New York are invited to march with the Stonewall parade group.

The parade kicks off from Magic Island at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Festival gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the festival will continue until 6 p.m.

Many other events are also scheduled for more information visit the Honolulu Pride website.

Oct. 1 – 31: Pride Month at Moana Surfrider’s veranda + beach bar

Fri., Oct. 4: TRANSaction / ARTS at Marks Garage

Fri., Oct. 4: HiSAM First Friday: Pride Edition / HiSAM

Sat., Oct. 5: Pride Float + Festival Building Day / @WillieSabel

Sat., Oct. 5: 2019 Season Games / Hawaii Gay Kickball League

Wed., Oct. 9: Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long / Cinema in Victoria Ward Park

Fri., Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day / UH Manoa

Sat., Oct. 12: Pride 5K / Honolulu FrontRunners/FrontWalkers

Sat., Oct. 12: Aloha Pride Street Festival / Honolulu Beerworks

Sat., Oct. 12: Superhero Coming Out Ball / UH Manoa

Sun., Oct. 13: Aloha Bears Pride Cruise / Bacchus Waikiki

Sun., Oct. 13: Mr Mrs Miss Pride / Hula’s

Sat., Oct. 19: Honolulu Pride Parade + Festival / Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation

Sat., Oct. 19: Pride After Party / Hula’s

Sun., Oct. 20: Pride Recovery Cherch / Hula’s

Sun., Oct. 20: Lei Over Pool Party / Alohilani

Oct. 25 – 26: Stonewall Stories / First Unitarian Church of Honolulu

Sat., Oct. 26: Coronation XXXVIII / Imperial Court of Hawaii

Oct. 26 – 27: Aloha Rainbow Classic LGBTQ Softball Tournament / Various Locations

Sun., Oct. 27: Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Drag Appetit / Blue Note Hawaii

