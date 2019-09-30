Forecast: Trade winds picking up with few passing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather will prevail through the work week, with moderate to breezy trade winds expected.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward communities from time to time.
The trades will ease next weekend, with a decrease in shower activity also expected.
A small northwest swell will fill in through the day, which will keep the surf from going flat along north and west facing shores through Tuesday.
Surf along south-facing shores will lower through Tuesday as the south swell from the weekend fades.
A small south-southwest swell is expected through the second half of the week.
Surf along east facing shores will rise today as a northeasterly swell associated with a recent batch of strong northeast winds off the California coast holds. This combined with strengthening trades will translate to rough surf.
