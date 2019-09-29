#3 Punahou’s 31-21 win over #5 Campbell highlights Saturday night prep action

#3 Punahou’s 31-21 win over #5 Campbell highlights Saturday night prep action
Punahou and Campbell ahead of kickoff in Ewa Beach. (Source: Kalani Takase)
By Kainoa Carlson | September 28, 2019 at 11:21 PM HST - Updated September 28 at 11:30 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a heartbreaking loss to the undefeated St. Louis Crusaders last weekend the Buff and Blue responded with a 31-21 road victory in Ewa Beach over a scrappy #5 Campbell Sabers team.

Punahou running back Vincent Terrell led the way for the Buff and Blue amassing 200 rushing yards on the ground to go along with a pair of scores.

Sabers quarterback Blaine Hipa tossed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

Here’s a look at how other prep teams fared in Saturday night’s mathups around the state.

#3 Punahou (7-1-0) 31

#5 Campbell (4-4-0) 21

#6 Hilo (7-0-0) 42

Keaau (2-4-0) 0

KS-Maui (4-2-0) 24

Maui (1-5-0) 13

PAC-5 (4-3-0) 20

Kalani (4-4-0) 9

Hawai’i Prep (4-1-0) 15

Kohala (1-5-0) 12

Lanai (2-1-0) 58

Hana (0-4-0) 32

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.