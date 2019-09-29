3 Punahou’s 31-21 win over #5 Campbell highlights Saturday night prep action

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a heartbreaking loss to the undefeated St. Louis Crusaders last weekend the Buff and Blue responded with a 31-21 road victory in Ewa Beach over a scrappy #5 Campbell Sabers team.
Punahou running back Vincent Terrell led the way for the Buff and Blue amassing 200 rushing yards on the ground to go along with a pair of scores.
Sabers quarterback Blaine Hipa tossed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.
Here’s a look at how other prep teams fared in Saturday night’s mathups around the state.
#3 Punahou (7-1-0) 31
#5 Campbell (4-4-0) 21
#6 Hilo (7-0-0) 42
Keaau (2-4-0) 0
KS-Maui (4-2-0) 24
Maui (1-5-0) 13
PAC-5 (4-3-0) 20
Kalani (4-4-0) 9
Hawai’i Prep (4-1-0) 15
Kohala (1-5-0) 12
Lanai (2-1-0) 58
Hana (0-4-0) 32
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.