Plane carrying UH football team diverted due to mechanical problem

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plane carrying the University of Hawaii football team was turned around due to a mechanical problem Sunday morning.
The team’s official Twitter account reports the flight returned safely to San Francisco.
FlightAware.com shows that a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu did take off from San Francisco International Airport and made an unscheduled return.
HA11 departed SFO at 9:07 a.m. PDT and returned at 10:49 a.m., according to the website.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for more information.
The FAA said that the flight was diverted due to a pressurization issue.
The football team was traveling back to Honolulu from Reno following 54-3 victory Saturday.
This story will be updated.
