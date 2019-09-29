Plane carrying UH football team diverted due to mechanical problem

Route flight #HA11 too Sunday morning according to FlightAware.com (Source: FlightAware.com)
By HNN Staff | September 29, 2019 at 10:47 AM HST - Updated September 29 at 11:08 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plane carrying the University of Hawaii football team was turned around due to a mechanical problem Sunday morning.

The team’s official Twitter account reports the flight returned safely to San Francisco.

FlightAware.com shows that a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Honolulu did take off from San Francisco International Airport and made an unscheduled return.

HA11 departed SFO at 9:07 a.m. PDT and returned at 10:49 a.m., according to the website.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for more information.

The FAA said that the flight was diverted due to a pressurization issue.

The football team was traveling back to Honolulu from Reno following 54-3 victory Saturday.

