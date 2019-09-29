Heavy pockets of rain riding in on swift trade winds

At times you'll have to switch on those windshield wipers as we face passing trade wind showers. These showers have the potential to be heady at times, especially downwind for the mountains or over mauka locations.
This weather pattern will continue through Friday with a trend toward lighter winds and fewer showers through the weekend. The light wind pattern will then continue into early next week as a dissipating front stalls near the islands. In the meantime, showery low clouds moving in with the trades will continue to soak windward areas, with showers spreading to leeward areas on the smaller islands.
A cluster of showery low clouds is currently moving from east to west across the islands, bringing numerous showers to windward areas, and scattered showers leeward. Things will dry out ever so slightly on Saturday and even more so on Sunday as the winds begin to shift.
Why the slow down? Passing fronts to the north will weaken our high pressure fan. This will mean muggy weather and cloud build up during the afternoon after daytime heating. These slower winds will remain over the islands until Tuesday before light trade winds reestablish themselves over the islands.
Let’s talk surf....The NWS has a small craft advisory up. Moderate choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through the remainder of the work week due to strong trade winds. East shore surf will trend down over the weekend through early next week as the trades diminish.
Very small surf is expected on north facing shores through Friday. Surf will trend up Saturday as a small short period north- northeast swell fills in and a longer period northwest swell begins to arrive. The northwest swell will build to moderate size and gradually shift around to the north through the remainder of the weekend into early next week.
