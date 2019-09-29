Hawaii routs Nevada in biggest victory since joining Mountain West

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it rains, it pours ― heck, sometimes it even snows.
Just ask the Nevada Wolfpack.
On a frosty September night that saw rain and sleet fall from the Reno sky, it was the aerial attack of the University of Hawaii football team that led the 'Bows to a 54-3 victory, their most lopsided victory against an FBS team since 2006 and largest-ever margin of victory against a Mountain West Conference opponent.
Hawaii junior quarterback Cole McDonald player perhaps his best game as a Rainbow Warrior, completing 25-of-30 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
He was not intercepted, and for the first time so far this season, Hawaii did not commit a turnover.
The 'Bows were stellar defensively, too. Hawaii allowed just 203 total yards of offense, their fewest of the entire season, and intercepted both Nevada quarterbacks who attempted a pass.
Defensive back Justice Augafa also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and reserve quarterback Justin Uahinui played his first snaps for Hawaii, throwing a fourth quarter touchdown pass to receiver Robert Funkhouser.
Hawaii has a bye week next week before heading out on the road once again in two weeks to take on Boise State.
