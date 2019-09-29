Foreign national living in the U.S. sentenced for illegal gun ownership

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A federal judge sentenced Melvyn Gear to 15 months in prison for illegally carrying a firearm.
According to authorities, the dual British and Australian citizen shipped a rifle to the U.S., then lied about it to the feds.
Gear is not allowed to have a gun in the U.S. because of his citizen status, according to federal law.
“We will continue our efforts to prosecute anyone in Hawaii possessing a firearm in violation of federal law,” U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price said.
The court said he will likely be deported after serving out his sentence.
