Back to trade winds, lingering heavy pockets of rain for the eastern end

There are improvements to the weather overall but we still have a chance for some unsettled weather conditions to linger over parts of the state through Saturday in a variable light wind weather pattern. Expect enhanced shower activity with locally heavy showers possible including a few thunderstorms. Local scale land and sea breezes will form over the islands with showers moving into interior sections of each island in the afternoon hours. Trade winds will gradually return this weekend and strengthen through Wednesday as high pressure builds back in over the state. Clouds and showers from Sunday onward for most areas will trend back towards windward and mauka locations favoring the typical overnight and early morning hours.
A south-southwest swell continues to rise on local buoys this evening. Expect south shore surf to peak around sunrise Friday, then slowly drop below advisory levels late Friday or early Saturday. Another pulse of south-southwest swell is due next Wednesday and Thursday, pushing south shore surf above average.
A north-northwest swell is rising and will peak below the advisory level on Friday, then gradually diminish through the weekend. Another small pulse of northwest swell is expected on Monday.
Summary: Trades will strengthen and bring in drier and more stable air on this weekend and begin to push the moisture band off the island chain through the day, though the transition will be gradual on Saturday. Typical trade wind weather will resume for all portions of the state by Saturday night with light passing clouds and showers focused over the windward sides of the islands.Next week, additional instability arrives across Maui and the Big Island starting Monday in the form of a developing upper level trough over the eastern half of the state that will linger through much of week. Moderate to locally fresh trade winds will continue will push in windward and mauka clouds and showers, but will likely be a bit more enhanced over the eastern half of the state due to the upper trough.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.