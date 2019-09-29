Back to trade winds, lingering heavy pockets of rain for the eastern end

Summary: Trades will strengthen and bring in drier and more stable air on this weekend and begin to push the moisture band off the island chain through the day, though the transition will be gradual on Saturday. Typical trade wind weather will resume for all portions of the state by Saturday night with light passing clouds and showers focused over the windward sides of the islands.Next week, additional instability arrives across Maui and the Big Island starting Monday in the form of a developing upper level trough over the eastern half of the state that will linger through much of week. Moderate to locally fresh trade winds will continue will push in windward and mauka clouds and showers, but will likely be a bit more enhanced over the eastern half of the state due to the upper trough.