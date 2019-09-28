You can now throw away your old medications at 17 Longs locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Getting rid of your old, unwanted or expired prescription medicine just got easier.
Longs Drugs has installed drug disposal units in 17 locations across the state.
State lawmakers applaud the additions, saying it’s one way to combat opioid abuse in Hawaii.
“We need to make sure these prescription medications ... don’t fall into the wrong hands," said state Rep. John Mizuno said.
Michael Ayotte, vice president of government affairs at CVS/Longs Drugs, said the company has taken back over a million pounds of medication across the country so far.
“And I don’t think we’ve dented the problem yet," he said. "But certainly, by having more available, we’ll be able to see that.”
Here’s a look at where the disposal bins will be:
