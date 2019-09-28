State intends to demolish deteriorating tower at Diamond Head State Monument

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long hot hike with unforgiving steps, visitors at Diamond Head State Monument are rewarded with these unparalleled vistas.
"It's amazing. With views like this you can't beat it," said Ethan Traineanu who's visiting from Connecticut.
Still many visitors climb even higher onto 1940′s era tower, once a military observation post, to get to the ultimate peak.
"It's unfortunate people don't follow the warning signs and they still climb on top of it," said Curt Cottrell, Administrator of DLNR's Division of State Parks.
A year ago the state land department started getting reports of the crumbling tower. With 3,000 people visiting Diamond Head each day, Cottrell blames the selfie craze.
"The deterioration was starting to happen relatively quickly mainly because people were illegally climbing on them and what not for selfies and stuff," he said.
He says it would cost roughly $200,000 to tear down compared to $800,000 to repair the columns and the roof. The state has used plywood and metal bands as a temporary fix.
“If it’s financially feasible, I think rebuilding would be excellent, but I’m sure that’s easier said than done,” said Traineanu.
The likelihood is that we will remove them because of the cost savings and they don’t add a lot to the historical integrity to the experience itself and would actually give us a little more room at the summit," said Cottrell.
The land department hopes to cobble together the funding and the structure still needs to go through historical evaluation before any final decision.
