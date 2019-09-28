‘Shameful’: Big Island woman accused of defrauding bedridden victim

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old Big Island woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly victim who is bedridden.
Police say the financial crimes stem from a burglary on April 10.
Courtney Joseph, of Pahoa, was charged this week after she was identified as using a credit card that belongs to a 72-year-old bedridden woman.
One of Joseph’s friends was taking care of the victim, and the suspect occasionally accompanied the caretaker to the victim’s home, police said.
During one of those victims, Joseph allegedly took the credit cards and used it numerous times.
In addition to theft, Joseph is charged with credit card fraud, identity theft and burglary.
Her bail has been set at $105,000.
Officer Roberto Segobia investigated the crime, calling it “shameful.”
“We just need to be aware of who is coming and going when we have people caring for our elderly," he said, in a news release. "It is shameful when this kind of incident occurs. I was glad we were able to resolve this by catching the person responsible.”
