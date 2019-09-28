Early morning crash results in downed lines, closure of Kamehameha Highway

Crews worked to clear the scene of the crash in Kahuku. (Source: NOEL PORTUGAL)
By HNN Staff | September 28, 2019 at 10:50 AM HST - Updated September 28 at 11:42 AM

KAHUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An early morning crash in Kahuku has led to the closure of Kamehameha Highway. Crews are working to fix power poles that came crashing down as a result.

The closure was located near 56-225 Kamehameha Highway. For most of the morning, it was closed in both directions. Just before 11 a.m., HECO said one lane was closed.

HPD sent out a public alert about the crash just after 3 a.m.

At one point, roughly 850 were without power. Crews have since restored power to some of those customers.

HPD projects the road to reopen roughly around 1 p.m., but that could change.

This story may be updated.

