Early morning crash results in downed lines, closure of Kamehameha Highway

KAHUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An early morning crash in Kahuku has led to the closure of Kamehameha Highway. Crews are working to fix power poles that came crashing down as a result.
The closure was located near 56-225 Kamehameha Highway. For most of the morning, it was closed in both directions. Just before 11 a.m., HECO said one lane was closed.
HPD sent out a public alert about the crash just after 3 a.m.
At one point, roughly 850 were without power. Crews have since restored power to some of those customers.
HPD projects the road to reopen roughly around 1 p.m., but that could change.
This story may be updated.
