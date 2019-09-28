Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman says he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has announced he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism earlier this month, and is undergoing treatment.
On Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” Chapman talks about how he’s grappled with the “life-threatening” condition as he also mourns the death of his wife, Beth.
In the clip, released Friday, Oz says Chapman is a “ticking time bomb” if he doesn’t get medical help.
Chapman told PEOPLE magazine that in the wake of the health scare, he’s realized he doesn’t want to die and is following his doctor’s advice. He said he’s on blood thinners, and is trying to quit smoking.
“I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now," Chapman told the magazine.
Chapman, who lives part-time in Hawaii, was hospitalized on the mainland earlier this month after experiencing chest pains.
His doctors diagnosed him with a pulmonary embolism, a blockage of an artery in the lungs that’s typically caused by blood clots.
In June, Beth Chapman died at 51 years old after a years-long struggle with cancer.
