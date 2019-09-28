Crusaders dominate Trojans 54-21 in Open Title rematch

ScoringLive's two top ranked teams highlighted week 9 (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | September 27, 2019 at 11:46 PM HST - Updated September 27 at 11:46 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top high school teams in the state battled in a Friday Night treat for prep football fans.

ScoringLive’s No. 1 ranked St. Louis Crusaders over came a feisty Mililani Trojan team to extend their winning streak to 32 games.

The Saints defeated the Trojans 54-21 to secure their place as the top prep team in the state.

Here’s a look at how other teams fared in week nine of the season.

#1 St. Louis (6-0-0) 54

#2 Mililani (6-1-0) 21

#7 Lahainaluna (5-1-0) 26

Baldwin (3-2-0) 14

#8 Moanalua (6-0-0) 48

Castle (2-4-0) 0

#9 Iolani (7-1-0) 38

Radford (0-6-0) 0

#10 Kamehameha (2-4-0) 3

Kapolei (4-5-0) 27

#12 Damien (6-2-0) 28

Kailua (3-5-0) 12

#14 Kaiser (7-0-0) 0

Roosevelt (5-1-0) 21

#15 Farrington (1-5-0) 19

Waianae (1-5-0) 14

Konawaena (5-2-0) 40

Kealakehe (4-3-0) 7

Waialua (3-4-0) 49

Mckinley (1-6-0) 14

KS-Hawaii (6-2-0) 62

Pahoa (0-5-0) 0

Waipahu (2-5-0) 44

Aiea (1-6-0) 41

Nanakuli (5-3-0) 18

Kalaheo (0-8-0) 8

Kaimuki (6-2-0) 36

Pearl City (2-6-0) 6

