Crusaders dominate Trojans 54-21 in Open Title rematch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top high school teams in the state battled in a Friday Night treat for prep football fans.
ScoringLive’s No. 1 ranked St. Louis Crusaders over came a feisty Mililani Trojan team to extend their winning streak to 32 games.
The Saints defeated the Trojans 54-21 to secure their place as the top prep team in the state.
Here’s a look at how other teams fared in week nine of the season.
#1 St. Louis (6-0-0) 54
#2 Mililani (6-1-0) 21
#7 Lahainaluna (5-1-0) 26
Baldwin (3-2-0) 14
#8 Moanalua (6-0-0) 48
Castle (2-4-0) 0
#9 Iolani (7-1-0) 38
Radford (0-6-0) 0
#10 Kamehameha (2-4-0) 3
Kapolei (4-5-0) 27
#12 Damien (6-2-0) 28
Kailua (3-5-0) 12
#14 Kaiser (7-0-0) 0
Roosevelt (5-1-0) 21
#15 Farrington (1-5-0) 19
Waianae (1-5-0) 14
Konawaena (5-2-0) 40
Kealakehe (4-3-0) 7
Waialua (3-4-0) 49
Mckinley (1-6-0) 14
KS-Hawaii (6-2-0) 62
Pahoa (0-5-0) 0
Waipahu (2-5-0) 44
Aiea (1-6-0) 41
Nanakuli (5-3-0) 18
Kalaheo (0-8-0) 8
Kaimuki (6-2-0) 36
Pearl City (2-6-0) 6
