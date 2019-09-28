Crash involving fuel tanker snarls afternoon commute on H-1 Freeway westbound

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in Aiea involving a fuel tanker snarled the afternoon commute Friday on the H-1 Freeway westbound.
The crash left a sedan wedged nearly halfway underneath the big rig.
No injuries were reported, but the crash was creating a mess for drivers.
Multiple westbound lanes were closed about 4 p.m., and it wasn’t immediately clear when they’d be reopened.
Several Honolulu Fire Department units, including hazardous materials experts, have been called to the scene.
This story will be updated.
