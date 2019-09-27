Utah man who fled to Hawaii sentenced to prison for 2015 killings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sixteen years to life in prison.
That’s the sentence for a man arrested in Hawaii for murdering his ex-girlfriend and her son in Utah, according to local media reports.
Christopher Poulson killed 23-year-old Emily Quijano and her 3-year-old son, Gabriel, in 2015.
Poulson fled Utah for Hawaii after the FBI questioned him, and started working at a restaurant on the North Shore of Oahu.
He was captured in Haleiwa and extradited to the mainland in 2017.
At his sentencing on Thursday, Poulson reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine and drinking when he fatally injured the boy while babysitting in 2015. He said he panicked and shot Quijano in her sleep before she could find out what happened.
Poulson was facing the death penalty, but that was taken off the table when he helped authorities find the two bodies.
