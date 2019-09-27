Sunrise Open House: Moiliili, Kailua, Waimanalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at properties across Oahu.
This highly desirable two-bedroom, one-bath unit is on the cooler side of the building on Waialae Avenue.
There’s brand new carpet, a newer refrigerator and one assigned parking stall.
Centrally located near the University Of Hawaii with easy access to the freeway.
Amenities include a pool as well as BBQ and recreation areas.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to own in town for under $300,000!
Moving to Kailua now.
Enjoy the ocean view and island breeze, while relaxing on the deck of this beautifully maintained home.
It features a spacious floor plan, split AC in every room and a large backyard.
This four-bedroom, three-bath home features a gas stove, lots of storage, new sliding double pane windows throughout and mango, banana and breadfruit trees.
Yours for $959,000.
Staying in Windward Oahu.
This serene tropical oasis is in a private country setting in Waimanalo.
You’re just minutes to the beach in this rare, hidden gem.
Enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic Koolau mountain range with multi-family living or potential rental income.
There’s a spacious five-bedroom, two-bath open floor plan overlooking an outdoor fireplace and garden plus two separate one-bedroom, one-bath, beautifully appointed cottages.
One cottage was built in 2012. The other was renovated in 2014.
Each cottage is a calming retreat that offers privacy with tropical yards and spa-like bathrooms.
