Sunrise Open House: Moiliili, Kailua, Waimanalo
By HNN Staff | September 27, 2019 at 9:47 AM HST - Updated September 27 at 9:47 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at properties across Oahu.

This highly desirable two-bedroom, one-bath unit is on the cooler side of the building on Waialae Avenue.

There’s brand new carpet, a newer refrigerator and one assigned parking stall.

Centrally located near the University Of Hawaii with easy access to the freeway.

Amenities include a pool as well as BBQ and recreation areas.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to own in town for under $300,000!

Moving to Kailua now.

Enjoy the ocean view and island breeze, while relaxing on the deck of this beautifully maintained home.

It features a spacious floor plan, split AC in every room and a large backyard.

This four-bedroom, three-bath home features a gas stove, lots of storage, new sliding double pane windows throughout and mango, banana and breadfruit trees.

Yours for $959,000.

Staying in Windward Oahu.

This serene tropical oasis is in a private country setting in Waimanalo.

You’re just minutes to the beach in this rare, hidden gem.

Enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic Koolau mountain range with multi-family living or potential rental income.

There’s a spacious five-bedroom, two-bath open floor plan overlooking an outdoor fireplace and garden plus two separate one-bedroom, one-bath, beautifully appointed cottages.

One cottage was built in 2012. The other was renovated in 2014.

Each cottage is a calming retreat that offers privacy with tropical yards and spa-like bathrooms.

If you’re looking for your dream home, get to an open house today.

