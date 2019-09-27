Report: Hawaii fighter BJ Penn dropped from UFC roster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii-native and former two-division UFC world champion BJ Penn has officially been released by the organization and will no longer fight under the UFC banner, according to media reports.
Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin Iole tweeted Thursday afternoon that UFC president Dana White had confirmed Penn’s release.
White had previously told reporters that Penn, who has been mired in controversy in recent months due to a series of altercations at Hawaii bars, would not fight in the UFC again. Thursday’s report appears to be White following through on that promise.
Last month, Penn was involved in a fight outside the Lava Shack in Pahoa on Hawaii Island. TMZ obtained video of the incident, in which Penn appears to have been briefly knocked out before straddling a man on the ground and pummeling him with punches.
He was also involved in a bar fight on Oahu in June.
Penn’s recent troubles extend into the UFC octagon, where he has lost seven consecutive fights dating back to 2011.
