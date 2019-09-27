Planning to leave on a jet plane? The TSA is changing its ID requirements

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major rule change will soon impact the way Americans fly.
Right now, most Hawaii residents use their driver’s license as identification at TSA checkpoints.
But starting Oct. 1, 2020, if you don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license ― or another acceptable form of identification like a passport ― TSA will not allow you to board your flight.
The new rule will impact all travelers over the age of 18.
“In a nutshell, when you use a driver’s license to travel it must meet the REAL ID standards,” said TSA spokesperson Laurie Dankers.
The federal mandate is an attempt to ensure passengers are who they say they are by establishing minimum security standards for all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Officials say if you want to continue using your license as identification to fly after the October deadline, it’ll need a gold star on it.
“So if you’ve renewed your license since 2014 we have all the documents that you require,” said Sheri Kajiwara, head of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services.
“We have developed a process where you can go online and request a duplicate of your driver license for the purpose of getting the gold star marking.”
Kajiwara said the cost of the duplicate is $6, plus a $1 online processing fee.
While getting an REAL ID compliant license is recommended, Kajiwara says it’s not required.
TSA accepts multiple forms of identification, including:
- Driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)
- U.S. passport or U.S. passport card
- DHS-trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
- U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Federally-recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
If your license was issued prior to 2014, you’ll automatically get a REAL ID-compliant license next time you get it renewed at no additional cost. But to get that ID, you’ll again need the right paperwork.
Kajiwara said you’ll need to bring "a valid passport. If you don’t have your passport, then your birth certificate, Social Security card, and two proofs of principal residence.”
The city’s urging people not to put off scheduling an appointment.
Right now, the average wait time is close to four months.
