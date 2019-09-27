Light winds and thunderstorms possible today, trades due back Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather conditions will linger across the state through Saturday in a variable light wind weather pattern. Expect enhanced shower activity with locally heavy showers possible including a few thunderstorms. Local scale land and sea breezes will form over the islands with showers moving into interior sections of each island in the afternoon hours. Trade winds will gradually return this weekend and strengthen through Wednesday as high pressure builds back in over the state. Clouds and showers from Sunday onward for most areas will trend back towards windward and mauka locations favoring the typical overnight and early morning hours.
A south-southwest swell continues to rise on local buoys this evening. Expect south shore surf to peak around sunrise Friday, then slowly drop below advisory levels late Friday or early Saturday. Another pulse of south-southwest swell is due next Wednesday and Thursday, pushing south shore surf above average.
A north-northwest swell is rising and will peak below the advisory level on Friday, then gradually diminish through the weekend. Another small pulse of northwest swell is expected on Monday.
