Executive pleads guilty to bribing Schofield managers in exchange for contracts
By HNN Staff | September 26, 2019 at 5:39 PM HST - Updated September 26 at 5:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mainland construction executive pleaded guilty Thursday to bribing managers at Schofield Barracks in order to steer contracts to his company.

John Winslett, 65, of Rhode Island, was a senior construction manager for the unnamed company.

And in federal court Thursday, he admitted giving thousands of dollars in goods, weapons and a vehicle to the managers of the Schofield firing range in return for about $19 million in contracts to improve and maintain the range.

He also admitted to accepting more than $723,000 in kickbacks in exchange for assigning contracts to a specific Hawaii subcontractor.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 16.

The range managers are also expected to plead guilty.

