Executive pleads guilty to bribing Schofield managers in exchange for contracts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mainland construction executive pleaded guilty Thursday to bribing managers at Schofield Barracks in order to steer contracts to his company.
John Winslett, 65, of Rhode Island, was a senior construction manager for the unnamed company.
And in federal court Thursday, he admitted giving thousands of dollars in goods, weapons and a vehicle to the managers of the Schofield firing range in return for about $19 million in contracts to improve and maintain the range.
He also admitted to accepting more than $723,000 in kickbacks in exchange for assigning contracts to a specific Hawaii subcontractor.
His sentencing is set for Jan. 16.
The range managers are also expected to plead guilty.
