At emotional sentencing, a grieving mother forgives her son’s killer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who was found guilty of murder in the 2016 Christmas Day shooting at Ala Moana Center was sentenced to life behind bars Thursday.
Dae Han Moon was 20 years old and out on bail for a firearms charge when he fatally shot Stevie Feliciano during a brawl in the center parking garage.
On Thursday, Feliciano’s mother spoke to the crowded courtroom.
“You shot my son from behind, not giving Stevie a chance to defend himself because one bullet in the rear of his head took his last breath,” she said. “But I forgive you for what you did.”
Prosecutors sought a sentence of life behind bars without the possibility of parole, citing Moon’s multiple felonies.
But Judge Karen Nakasone issued a life sentence with the possibility parole, saying his youth and family support make it possible he will rehabilitate himself in prison.
