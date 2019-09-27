Holiday festival at Convention Center to feature skating rink

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s something that will get you looking forward to the holidays.
The Hawaii Convention Center said Thursday they’ll install a skating rink inside the facility over the holiday season. And champion figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi will even be there to spread some cheer.
“I mean, ice in Hawaii is a novelty, right?" she said. "And I think the opportunity doesn’t come around that often. You know, you always associate ice skating with the holidays.”
The Olympic gold medalist and a two-time world champion will celebrate with other holiday revelers at the convention center’s exhibition hall ice skating rink.
“It’s going to be surrounded, you know, holiday activities and food and drinks and arts and crafts. So it’s a really a fun, festive atmosphere that will be here," Yamaguchi said.
The event ― “Winter Wishes-A Holiday Festival” ― begins Nov. 29 at the convention center.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Yamaguchi’s “Always Dream Foundation," which supports early childhood literacy.
Yamaguchi’s been visiting Hawaii for decades and owns a home on Maui. Her daughters skate as well, but one of them also has a different passion: Hula!
